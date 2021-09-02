3 suspects arrested in shooting of child during robbery attempt in Collin County, officials say

Collin County sheriff's deputies performed life-saving measures on the 13-year-old victim.

MELISSA, Texas — Three people have been arrested after a 13-year-old was shot during a robbery attempt in a Collin County neighborhood last month, officials said.

The shooting happened on Aug. 24 in the 300 block of Covey Lane near Melissa. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office found a child who was shot twice, according to officials.

The department said deputies performed life-saving measures, including the use of a tourniquet, on the victim. The child's current condition is unknown at this time.

An investigation led to the arrest of three suspects who were identified as Chung Hup, Zenzele Dube and Bawi Bik. All three were charged with aggravated robbery, injury to a child and engaging in organized criminal activity, according to officials.

"I’m extremely proud of my deputies for their dogged determination and the relentless pursuit as they coordinated with the Lewisville Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations to track down and arrest the criminals who attempted to rob and then shot this child," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said.