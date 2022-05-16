Kemp ISD school bus rear-ended by pick-up truck

The bus was letting off two children when the truck collided into the back of it.

KEMP, Texas — Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash just outside Kemp involving a school bus carrying children, officials say.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Kemp ISD school bus was traveling east on FM 3396 near County Road 4045A and had stopped to let off two children, when a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck collided into it from behind.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Texas DPS says. The bus driver and two remaining children on the bus were uninjured.