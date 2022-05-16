x
Kemp ISD school bus rear-ended by pick-up truck

The bus was letting off two children when the truck collided into the back of it.
Credit: WFAA

KEMP, Texas — Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash just outside Kemp involving a school bus carrying children, officials say.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say a Kemp ISD school bus was traveling east on FM 3396 near County Road 4045A and had stopped to let off two children, when a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck collided into it from behind. 

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to a Dallas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Texas DPS says. The bus driver and two remaining children on the bus were uninjured. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available as of Monday night.

