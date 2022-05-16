Man crashes into 3 people in Cleburne, killing 1, and then fleeing, police say

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Huron Street.

CLEBURNE, Texas — A man was killed and two women were injured after a driver crashed into them near a home in Cleburne on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a major crash and found the three victims; a man died, one woman had "significant injuries" and another woman had minor injuries, according to a police news release.

Police said investigators learned that a man had been in a disturbance and then drove off in his vehicle, striking the three victims.

The man who was driving then fled the area and has not been arrested yet.

While police said they don't believe he's a threat to the general public, they're still investigating and "following all leads," according to the news release.

Later Monday morning, police released a picture of the man's vehicle, describing it as a single-cab pickup truck.