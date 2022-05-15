19-year-old arrested for deadly multi-vehicle crash involving trailer in east Dallas, police say

Officers say a driver was speeding and collided into a trailer that another vehicle was towing. The trailer swung over and struck a pedestrian.

DALLAS — Dallas police say they've arrested a 19-year-old driver in connection to a deadly crash near the Piedmont Addition area, involving a victim in a wheelchair.

Police identified the suspect as Juan Segura-Mendez and said he was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

According to officers, there were three vehicles involved in the incident and the victim was a pedestrian.

This happened at about 10 p.m. Saturday at Buckner Boulevard and Cordell Drive.

Police say there was a Chevrolet vehicle towing a trailer in the northbound lanes of Buckner. That driver was making a left turn onto Cordell as Segura-Mendez was speeding south on Buckner in a pickup truck, police said.

Meanwhile, officers said there was another driver in a Hyundai that was at a stop sign on Cordell. According to police, an elderly man in a motorized wheelchair was crossing that street.

As the Chevrolet driver was making the left turn, Segura-Mendez struck the trailer it was towing. The trailer then swung over and struck the pedestrian, forcing him to collide into the Hyundai, police said.

Officers said the pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified the victim.