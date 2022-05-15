Drive-by shooting kills 1, injures another outside apartments in Old East Dallas, police say

According to police, a 911 caller reported seeing someone shoot at an apartment complex from a gray Nissan Maxima.

DALLAS — Police are looking for any suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting in the Old East Dallas area on Sunday morning.

Officers say they got a call shortly after 4:30 a.m. and reported to an apartment complex on Munger Avenue.

According to police, a 911 caller said they saw someone shooting from a gray Nissan Maxima as it drove through the complex.

Two men standing outside of the complex were hit by the gunfire as they tried to run away. One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other is expected to recover.

Those victims haven't been identified. Police say the man who died was 25 years old. The other man is 31.

Many apartments were also struck during the drive-by, but officers say no one inside the complex was hurt.