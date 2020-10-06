Kaboom Town fireworks are officially happening this year, park event canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers say the Addison fireworks display will be 30% larger than last year's.

The largest fireworks show in Texas will officially be popping in Addison at this year's Kaboom Town, organizers announced Wednesday. The community was waiting for the official word as many other events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Addison Circle Park event, however, will be canceled due to social distancing concerns. Parking garages will also be closed to the public. The accompanying airshow, which usually happens before the fireworks, will also be canceled.

The fireworks show, set for 9:30 p.m. on July 3, is planned to be seen citywide, due to larger shells which will make the fireworks soar higher, organizers said.

Here are recommendations from Addison on viewing the show:

Book a staycation in Addison where you can watch the fireworks from.

Enjoy firework views from a restaurant.

Watch from your car. Find a parking lot and watch the fireworks display from the safety of your car. Music will be simulcast on Star 102.1 FM.

Stay home and watch the fireworks live stream of Addison Kaboom Town! on social media.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Fair Park Fourth has been canceled, citing the pandemic and in the interest of public safety.

The announcement came the same day Dallas County reported a record tie for the highest number of positive cases in the county.

On May 5, the city of Lewisville also canceled the Old Town fireworks show, which was previously set for July 3.

The city of Allen canceled this year's Celebration USA.