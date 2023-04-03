North Texas husband jailed for wife's murder dies, sheriff says

Jail staffers around 7 a.m. Saturday had requested paramedics for McLaughlin for an "unknown medical emergency," the sheriff's office said.

GRANBURY, Texas — A Hood County man who was in jail on a murder charge in the death of his wife has died, officials said.

Jeffrey Bryan McLaughlin, 58, was taken on Saturday from the Hood County jail to the Lake Granbury Medical Center, where he died, according to the Hood County Sheriff's Office.

Jail staffers around 7 a.m. Saturday had requested paramedics for McLaughlin for an "unknown medical emergency," the sheriff's office said.

More information about what happened to McLaughlin was not released.

McLaughlin had been jailed since the Jan. 1 killing of his wife, Venisa Maria McLaughlin, authorities said.

Deputies on Jan. 1 responded around 3:30 a.m. to a home in the 6100 block of Westover Drive in Hood County. When deputies arrived, they found the McLaughlins. Both were taken to a hospital, where Venisa McLaughlin died.

Jeffrey McLaughlin was arrested on a murder charge and his bond was set at $250,000.

Jeffrey McLaughlin's death is being investigated by the Texas Rangers. More information about the case has not been released.