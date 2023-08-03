North Texas teen allegedly shoots his father, family says

"It was ridiculous reasons, what I understand, why he did what he did," Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds said. "He did it, and he's got a lot to answer for now."

Example video title will go here for this video

LIPAN, Texas — A North Texas teenager will face charges in the shooting of one of his family members, local officials reported Wednesday. The family confirmed the victim is the teenager's father.

The shooting allegedly happened at their family home on Pope Court overnight Sunday into Monday morning in Lipan, Texas. Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds and his deputies are investigating the incident.

According to Deeds, when emergency crews arrived at the house, they found Mark Pendergrass, 60, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deeds shared that investigators at the scene stayed gathering evidence Sunday night into Monday morning. Their preliminary investigation led them to the teenage boy, 14, while initially, his whereabouts were unknown.

"As we were investigating, we learned that his 14-year-old son had walked away from the home, but he was in the area," Deeds said. "Then that's when he casually walked up to the house. He did not show any kind of remorse at all."

Emergency responders transported Pendergrass to the hospital. Deeds had the 14-year-old transported to the Hood County Sheriff's Office in Granbury. As of Wednesday afternoon, Pendergrass was in a local hospital, according to Deeds. His current status is unknown.

"It's bad enough when aggravated assault with a deadly weapon happens to an individual because somebody got mad or something like that," Deeds said. "But in this case, it's family violence. That's when it's really bad. When a family member gets that extreme to do something to another family member."

After questioning, he was taken to a juvenile detention center, according to Deeds. The shooting is still under investigation. Detectives have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.

The Pendergrass home is located just inside the Lipan city limits in Hood County.