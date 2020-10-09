'It's very emotional': Memorial to honor Black victims of violence finds temporary home at Klyde Warren Park

It includes a collection of photos of Black people who have been victims of violence – from hate crimes, officer-involved shootings, bombings and assassinations.

A provocative traveling exhibit has found a temporary home in one of the City of Dallas’ premiere parks.

The "Say Their Names" exhibit is now on display under the performance pavilion at Klyde Warren Park. The exhibit is already inviting some unique dialogue among a cross-section of visitors.

“It’s very emotional,” said Melody Ellis.

The exhibit was originally organized by Emily Clarke and Alicia Rico after the death of George Floyd. It includes a collection of photos of Black people who have been victims of senseless violence – from hate crimes, officer-involved shootings, bombings, assassinations and other violent tragedies. There are 53 pillars containing photos on each side. A bouquet of flowers rests under each photo.

"I was speechless when I first like walked in here,” said Daisha Ellis.

Images of 212 people are on display. The photos include the names and images of people like Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, Botham Jean, George Floyd, Atatiana Jefferson, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Emmett Till, Malcolm X, Muhlaysia Booker and many others.

"It’s countless, countless, countless of names,” Malcolm Shaw said. “Just one is not important. All of them are.”

The curators have been traveling the Say Their Names exhibit across the Dallas area. They want it to be a place where people can pause, grieve, reflect and spark dialogue.

"We have the opportunity as citizens to starting changing that dialogue and the systems that have been put in place that have unfortunately taken a lot of these lives," said Emily Henry.