CPS worker was at Italy, Texas home to remove children from their mother before deadly stabbings, warrant reveals

A search warrant revealed that multiple knives were seized from the home where five children were found stabbed -- three of them fatally.

ITALY, Texas — A search warrant in the case of the three children allegedly stabbed to death by their mother in a small North Texas city reveals more details about the tragic incident.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, currently faces three charges of capital murder and two charges of aggravated assault after her five children were found stabbed at a home in Italy, Texas, last week. Three of the children died.

According to a search warrant obtained by WFAA, a Child Protective Services investigator had gone to the home on Friday, March 3, to remove the children from their mother.

CPS has initially confirmed to WFAA that the five children were siblings and that they had previously been placed under the guardianship of another relative.

The warrant stated the CPS investigator went to the home and was confronted by Hall, who then "became aggressive." According to the warrant, Hall "has threatened suicide in the past."

According to the warrant, Hall then went inside the residence and returned with what appeared to be "blood on her hands." The investigator called 911 when she saw the apparent blood on Hall, the warrant stated.

The warrant stated Ellis County deputies arrived around 4:05 p.m. and found five children with stab wounds inside the home. The three children who died were found unresponsive in the back of the house and appeared to have been stabbed multiple times in the abdominal area, the warrant stated.

The other two victims were transported to area children's hospitals for treatment, according to the warrants. Their current conditions remain unknown.

Family members identified the children who died as 6-year-old Legend Chapell and 5-year-old twins Aliyah and Ayden Martin.

The two other children have not been named, but authorities said they are 4 years old and 13 months old.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Wayne McCollum Detention Center in Ellis County. Her bond has been set at a total of $6 million; $2 million for each capital murder charge.

The search warrant also detailed multiple pieces of evidence taken from Hall's home, including a knife blade with blood on it, a large stainless-steel knife with blood on it, a black knife handle and a stainless-steel knife from the back bedroom.