Police investigating shots fired call at Irving Mall, officials say

Police responded around 4 p.m. Sunday to the food court area of the mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after police responded to a shots fired call at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police in Irving said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. at the mall near Highway 183 and North Belt Line Road.

There were no injuries or victims reported at this time, according to police.

There have been no suspects taken into custody.

According to police, there is a crime scene with shell casings near the food court area.

NOW: The Irving Mall has been evacuated after a reported shots fired incident.

Police say so far they haven’t found anyone injured or any suspects.

The front entrance is taped off and the glass door is shattered.

An employee told me he heard two shots, then screaming.

(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/dyV3KQqo0Q — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) September 4, 2022