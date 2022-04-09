Police investigating shots fired call at Irving Mall, officials say

IRVING, Texas — An investigation is underway after police responded to a shots fired call at Irving Mall on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
Police in Irving said they responded to the incident around 4 p.m. at the mall near Highway 183 and North Belt Line Road.
There were no injuries or victims reported at this time, according to police.
There have been no suspects taken into custody.
According to police, there is a crime scene with shell casings near the food court area.
Police said the entire mall is being evacuated and are asking people to stay away from the area.