No Way Out: Here are the Texas prisoners who died of COVID-19

A joint investigation with The Marshall Project exposes how COVID-19 was allowed to spread due to a lackluster response by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Daniel Campos always worried about his mother catching COVID-19 during her work at a funeral home.

"Mom, you wear your mask," Patricia "Pat' Campos recalls her son telling her.

Campos said her son would remind her to be careful and wash her hands.

In the end, Daniel Campos was the one who contracted the virus.

"He was the one who got it in prison. I wasn't able to tell him goodby," Patricia Campos said.

Daniel Campos is one of at least 168 people who died of COVID-19 in the Texas prison system, where the pandemic hit much harder than the rest of the state.

Social distancing and other contagion protocols are difficult behind bars, but an investigation by WFAA and The Marshall Project showed that the spread of COVID-19 behind bars was also due to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's lackluster response, potentially exacerbating outbreaks and putting surrounding communities at risk.

The agency's website lists the prisoners who have died from the virus. Below is a list of those people, including Campos.

Among the list are four people who officials removed from the agency's official county of coronavirus-related deaths, even though they had tested positive for the disease. Those four are: Nichole Perez, Floyd Thomas Scott, Matthew Clayton Pouncey and Elias Villanueva, Jr.

According to a study from the University of Texas at Austin, 21 people who died from the virus while incarcerated had served 90% or more of their sentence. And nine people had been approved for parole but died before they could be released.

One man — Alfredo De La Vega — died 12 days before he was scheduled to be released.



Beto Unit

James Matthews, 68, died April 13, 2020, after being found unresponsive in his cell. Prison officials tested him for COVID-19 on April 9 after he began showing symptoms of the virus. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus was a contributing cause of death. Matthews had served 17 years of a 40-year sentence out of Hopkins County.

Jeffrey Davis, 45, died May 11, 2020, in Tyler. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on April 14 and was placed on medical isolation. He suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. On May 2, he was taken to a hospital in Tyler. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a possible cause of death. Davis had served three years of a 15-year sentence out of Galveston County.

Byrd Unit

Stanley Leon Blackwell, 52, died May 3, 2020, at a hospital in Huntsville. He was transported from the Byrd Unit in Huntsville on April 7. Blackwell tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served six months on a life sentence out of Tarrant County.

Carole Young Unit

Annie Mae Smith, 77, died July 29, 2020, at the Carole Young Unit in Dickinson, where she was assigned. Smith tested positive for COVID-19. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death. Smith had served 23 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Bobby Neil Anderson, 70, died July 31, 2020, at a hospital in Texas City. Anderson tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17. He was transported on July 23 from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly all of his sentence out of Bee County.

Nichole Perez, 48, died Aug. 3, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. She was transported on July 26 from the unit. Perez tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death. She had served three years of a seven-year sentence out of Medina County. Perez was born in Hondo, Texas, and is survived by her three sons and a daughter, according to her obituary.

Deborah Lynn Pieringer, 67, died Aug. 19, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Pieringer tested positive for COVID-19 on July 23. She was transported on July 29 from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death. She had served 18 years on a life sentence out of Tarrant County.

John Daniel Evans, 70, died July 16, 2020, at a hospital in Texas City. He was transported on July 13 from the Carole Young Facility in Dickinson and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 16. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. Evans had served 24 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

William O’Briant, 75, died Oct. 11, 2020, at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. He tested positive on Aug. 2 and was taken on Sept. 18 from the Carole Young facility in Dickinson. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served seven years on an 11-year sentence out of Wood County. According to his obituary, he was known as “Poppy” to his family and is survived by his daughter.

Clements Unit

Terry Jackson, 57, died May 2, 2020, at Northwest Texas Hospital. He was transported on April 25 from the unit. Jackson suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Jackson had served 14 years of a 45-year sentence out of Lamar County.

Ramchand Jagaroo, 66, died May 3, 2020, at Northwest Texas Hospital. He was transported on April 26 from the Clements Unit. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. He had pre-existing conditions. Jagaroo had served 16 years of a life sentence out of Harris County.

Mario Olvera-Vasquez, 75, died May 12, 2020, at a hospital in Amarillo. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 16 and was taken that day to a hospital. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served five years on multiple 12-year sentences out of McLennan County. According to his obituary, he was born in Mexico and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. He is survived by his wife and children.

Jose Martinez, 67, died May 15, 2020, at a hospital. He was transported on April 18 from the Clements Unit in Amarillo. He had pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a possible cause of death. Martinez had served 23 years of a life sentence out of Hockley County.

Rafael Cruz, 76, died May 25, 2020, at a hospital in Amarillo. He was transported on May 18 from the unit after testing positive on April 27. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over nine years on an 18-year sentence out of Brazos County.

Here is what the Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson says about the prison system's response to the coronavirus pandemic:

Coffield Unit

Carl Malone, 59, died July 16, 2020, at a hospital in Palestine. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was transported on July 11. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 36 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Ignacia Saucedo Garcia, 60, died July 23, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Garcia tested positive July 6 and was transported from the unit on July 12. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served one year on a 25-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Miguel Angel Duarte, 63, died July 23, 2020, at a hospital in Tyler. He tested positive on July 2 and was transported on July 15 from the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 34 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Ray Charles Walker, 53, died July 26, 2020, at a hospital in Palestine. He was transported on July 24 from the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. Walker tested positive for COVID-19 on July 26. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over nine years on multiple 20-year and 25-year sentences out of Bowie County.

Tommy Lee Freeman, 67, died Aug. 8, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He tested positive on July 22 and was transported from the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 34 years on a life sentence out of Limestone County.

Roderrick Leray Scott, 49, died July 21, 2020, at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony. Scott tested positive for COVID-19 on July 14. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served over eight years on a 10-year sentence out of Cooke County. Scott was born in Gainesville and is survived by his four children, according to his obituary.

Cole Unit

Fernando Garcia, 59, died July 30, 2020, at a Paris hospital. Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 on July 3. He was transported on July 7 from the Cole Unit in Bonham. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over eight years on three stacked life sentences out of Dallas County.

Cotulla Unit

Jose Garza, 67, died July 31, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 1 from the Cotulla Unit in Cotulla and tested positive the same day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 15 years on a 60-year sentence out of DeWitt County.

Jacinto Salinse Cortez, 70, died Aug. 5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 13 from the Cotulla Unit in Cotulla and tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 13 years on a 50-year sentence out of Tarrant County. According to his obituary, Cortez worked as a machine operator and had a passion for carpentry, machinery and his family. He is survived by his wife and children.

Rolston Lockett, 52, died Aug. 20, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Lockett tested positive for COVID-19 on July 8 and was transported from the unit the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 11 years on a 20-year sentence out of Bowie County. According to his obituary, Lockett was known to those that loved him as “T-Bone.” He worked as a mechanic and coached youth league baseball and football. He is survived by his wife and children.

Crain Unit

Gloria Proo, 55, died Sept. 11, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. She was transported on Aug. 29 from the Crain Unit in Gatesville and tested positive the same day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in her death. She had served three years on an 88-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Daniel Unit

Matthew Clayton Pouncey, 58, died Aug. 29, 2020, at a Lubbock hospital. Pouncey tested positive for COVID-19 on July 30. He was transported from the Daniel Unit in Snyder and then from the Montford Unit in Lubbock on Aug. 29. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly three years on a five-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Dominguez Unit

Paul Alexander Casiano, 51, died June 27, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 23 from the Dominguez Unit in San Antonio. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served one year on a six-year sentence out of Kendall County.

Justin McKinley, 58, died July 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. McKinley tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25. He was transported on July 5 from the Dominguez Unit in San Antonio. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served two years on a 10-year sentence out of Travis County.

Duncan Unit

Antonio Fernandez Ayala, 79, died June 4, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Ayala tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1 and was transported from the unit that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly three years on a 15-year sentence out of Johnson County. His obituary said he had 29 grandkids and 40 great-grandkids and "many loved nieces and nephews."

David Erasmo Garcia, 83, died June 7, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Garcia tested positive for COVID-19 on June 1 and was transported the next day to Hospital Galveston. There was no autopsy conducted, but evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served 25 years of a 30-year sentence for murder out of Dimmit County.

George Bond, 79, died June 9, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Duncan Unit. Bond tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. No autopsy was performed. Bond had served two years of a 15-year sentence out of Titus County.

Florencio Zarate Salas, 62, died June 12, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Salas tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5, 2020. He was transported on June 10 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll to Hospital Galveston. Preliminary autopsy results suggest that COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served 11 years of a 15-year sentence out of Hidalgo County.

Gerald Earl Gilbert, 69, died June 15, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 5 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll to a hospital and tested positive for the virus the next day. He was transported on June 10 to Hospital Galveston. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served nearly 17 years of a 20-year sentence out of Harris County.

Frankie Randall, 63, died June 15, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Randall tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8. He was transported on June 10 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 14 years and nine months on a 25-year sentence out of Dallas County.

David Turner, 67, died June 16, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Turner tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 and was transported on June 14 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served three years and six months on a 25-year sentence out of Comal County.

Daniel Perez Martinez, 71, died June 16, 2020, at a hospital. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and was transported from the unit the next day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 10 years on a 25-year sentence out of Harris County.

Henry Daniel Farr, 71, died June 18, 2020, at the Duncan Unit in Diboll. Farr tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 18 years of a 20-year sentence out of Harris County.

James Lee Price, 71, died June 24, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 6 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll and tested positive for the virus the next day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing cause in his death. He had served two years on a seven-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Baldemar Deleon, Jr., 70, died June 25, 2020, at a local hospital in Jacksonville. Deleon tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 and was transported from the unit the next day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 14 years on a 50-year sentence out of Collin County.

Alvin Murray, 71, died June 28, 2020, at a local hospital in Tyler. Murray tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8. He was transported June 12 from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over three years on a 20-year sentence out of Houston County. According to his obituary, he was a self-taught musician who played the fiddle and the guitar. He worked in the oilfields and later ran a successful hay business. He is survived by his three children.

Gilbert Gomez, 73, died June 29, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 18 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll and tested positive for the virus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over nine years on a 25-year sentence out of Harris County. According to his obituary, Gomez was a South Houston resident who is survived by his son, according to his obituary.

Jose Faide Morones, 70, died June 29, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Morones tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 and was transported on June 9 from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 15 years on a 25-year sentence out of Harris County.

Jimmy Ray Price, 82, died July 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 17 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll and tested positive for the virus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 24 years on a 25-year sentence out of Panola County.

Juan Torres, 67, died July 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 10 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll and tested positive for the novel coronavirus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 17 years on a 20-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Ambrosio Salinas, 79, died July 10, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Salinas tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. He was transported on June 14 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 16 years on a 25-year sentence out of Nueces County.

Hugo Martinez, 67, died July 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. He was transported on June 21. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 15 years on a 20-year sentence out of Guadalupe County.

Floyd Thomas Scott, 77, died July 14, 2020, at a Tyler hospital. Scott tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5. He was transported on June 5. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 21 years on a 35-year sentence out of Polk County.

Albino Rodriguez Martinez, 68, died Aug. 22, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on June 21. He was transported July 25 from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over eight years on a 21-year sentence out of Pecos County.

East Texas Treatment Facility

Clifford Danny Wright, 49, died Sept. 7, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on Sept. 1 from the East Texas Treatment Facility in Henderson. Wright tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nine months on a probation term out of Grayson County.

Eastham Unit

Danilo Garza, 65, died May 4, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 28 from the Eastham Unit. Garza tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death.

Michael Shane Brown, 59, died May 14, 2020, at a hospital in Tyler. He was transported on May 3 and tested positive for the virus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served 24 years of a 30-year sentence out of Harris County.

Ellis Unit

James Powers, 77, died May 10, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 5 from the Ellis Unit. Powers tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of his death. Powers had served nine years of a 20-year sentence out of Taylor County. According to his obituary, the Abilene resident served in the Army, worked in the oilfield, and “often told stories about building hotrods with his friends and brothers when he was a teenager.” He is survived by his two children.

Estelle Unit

Darrin Houston, 55, died April 18, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Estelle Unit on April 14. He tested positive for COVID-19 and preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Houston had served 10 years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Nicholas Paredez, 82, died April 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Estelle Unit to a local hospital on April 22 and then transported to Hospital Galveston on April 23. Paredez suffered from pre-existing medical conditions and preliminary autopsy results suggest pneumonia due to COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death. Paredez had served 16 years of a 25-year sentence.

David Randle, 57, died April 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Estelle Unit on April 17 and then Hospital Galveston on April 18. Randle tested positive for COVID-19. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Randle had served 15 years of a 60-year sentence out of Brown County. According to his obituary, he was known as “Heavy D” and is survived by his son.

Vidal Zaragoza, 68, died April 28, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville on April 23, 2020. Zaragoza tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served 14 years of a 17-year sentence out of Harris County.

Eleazar Avila-Guerrero, 73, died May 5, 2020, at a hospital in Huntsville. Avila-Guerrero tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27. He was transported from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville on May 1. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 27 years on a 50-year sentence out of Cameron County.

Angel Rene Mendez, 54, died May 7, 2020, at a hospital in Huntsville. Mendez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24. He was transported from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville on April 26. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the cause of his death. He had served eight years on a 35-year sentence out of Comal County.

Gilbert Briseno, 70, died May 9 at Hospital Galveston. Briseno tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27. He was transported on May 2 from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served nearly 8 years of a 25-year sentence out of Travis County. He is survived by his wife, Juanita, according to his obituary.

Charles Ray Martin, 80, died May 21, 2020, at a hospital in The Woodlands. Martin tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27. He was transported on May 13 from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served three years on a life sentence out of Galveston County.

Herman Martinez, 70, died May 28, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 12 from the Estelle Unit. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Martinez had served six years of a 15-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Roy Lee Bosier, 59, died June 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Bosier tested positive for COVID-19 on May 10. He was transported on May 14 from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville to Hospital Galveston. There was no autopsy conducted, but evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served 29 years of a 99-year sentence out of Harris County.

Elias Villanueva, Jr., 74, died July 1, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Villanueva tested positive for COVID-19 on May 2 and was transported from the unit on June 30. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served six years on a 20-year sentence out of Bell County.

Fernando Pena, 66, died Aug. 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 28 from the Estelle Unit in Huntsville on July 28 and tested positive for the virus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served four years on an eight-year sentence out of Hale County. According to his obituary, Pena was married for 45 years and drove for a home health transportation company. He enjoyed listening to country music and was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints, according to his obituary.

Garza West Unit

Melvin Leroy Taylor, 70, died Sept. 17, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on Aug. 28 from the unit in Beeville and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 30 years on a 40-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Gist Unit

Joe Channel, 62, died June 2, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Gist Unit May 24. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Channel had served 10 months of a three-year sentence out of Nacogdoches County. He is survived by his son and two grandchildren, according to his obituary.

Gustavo Coronado, 66, died July 30, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Coronado tested positive for COVID-19 on June 22 and was transported three days later from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over four years on an eight-year sentence out of McLennan County.

Goree Unit

Bernard Ferguson, 60, died May 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 6 from the Goree Unit. Ferguson tested positive for COVID-19 and the preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus was a contributing cause of death. Ferguson had served 43 years of a life sentence out of Bell County.

Hightower Unit

Ruben Navarro, 59, died Oct. 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Navarro tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3 and was transported on Sept. 9 from the Hightower Unit in Dayton. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 16 years on a 30-year sentence out of Dallas County. Navarro, a Dallas native, had worked as a systems technician for 18 years at Southwestern Bell and for three years at Alcatel USA. He was involved in ministry serving incarcerated men and women, according to his obituary.

Hodge Unit

Ramon Castillo, 59, died Aug. 14, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 6 from the Hodge Unit in Rusk and tested positive for the virus the same day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 20 years on a 25-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Hutchins State Jail

Russell Hill, 60, died April 19, 2020, at a local hospital in Lancaster. He was transported on April 16 from the Hutchins State Jail in Dallas and tested positive for the virus the next day. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served two years on a seven-year sentence out of Bowie County. Russell grew up in Texarkana and served in the Marines.

Willie Charles Price, 56, died April 26, 2020, at a local hospital in Dallas. He was transported on April 22 from the Hutchins State Jail in Dallas. Price tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24, 2020. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served two years on a four-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Nathaniel Washington, 56, died Aug. 19, 2020, at a hospital. Washington tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 16 and was transported that day from the unit. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served over seven years on a 99-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Jester III Unit

David Quintero, 70, died May 10, 2020, at the Jester III Unit. He tested positive for COVID-19 and preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Quintero had served seven years of a 15-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Edward Chandler Hughes, Jr., 74, died May 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Jester III Unit on May 17. Hughes tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Hughes had served 48 years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Harvey Lee Wendt, 79, died May 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 8. Wendt tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Wendt had served 31 years of a 45-year sentence out of Harris County.

Nicolas Andres Sanchez, 28, died June 2, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on May 20. Sanchez tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. The preliminary results of an autopsy indicated that COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served one year of a three-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Terry Lee Walls, 67, died June 14, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Walls tested positive for COVID-19 on June 5 and was transported that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 15 years on a 25-year sentence out of Harris County.

James Brewer, 49, died June 16, 2020, at the Jester III Unit in Richmond. Brewer tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly seven years on a 30-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Phillip Daniel Tompkins, 66, died June 28, 2020, at a Richmond hospital. He was transported on June 19 and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 39 years on a life sentence out of Harris County. He is survived by two children.

Jester IV Unit

Brent Dwayne Sloan, 65, died Oct. 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on Oct. 12 and tested positive for the virus the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served three years on a 12-year sentence out of Harris County.

Greg Davis, 56, died July 21, 2020, at a Richmond hospital. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 13 and was transported the next day. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served 43 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Lindsey State Jail

Raymond Lonzo Kirbie, 65, died Aug. 17, 2020, at a Wichita Falls hospital. Kirbie tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 2 and was transported that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 10 months on a five-year sentence out of Henderson County.

McConnell Unit

Daniel Campos, 45, died Aug.5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the McConnell Unit in Beeville on July 23. Campos tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 5. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nine years on a 65-year sentence out of Nueces County. According to his obituary, Daniel had a “heart of gold and he was always willing to help someone in need. ... Daniel will be missed by all whom knew him and loved him.” He is survived by his children.

Karl Patrick Houlditch, 61, died Aug. 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Houlditch tested positive for COVID-19 on July 24 and was transported that day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly two years on multiple eight-year sentences out of Harrison County.

Ricardo Maldonado, 63, died Aug. 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Maldonado tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25 and was transported that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 22 years on a 40-year sentence out of Wilson County.

Michael Unit

Richard Calvin Gipson, 52, died May 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Gipson tested positive for COVID-19 on May 8 and was transported that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 14 years on a life sentence out of Smith County. According to his obituary, Gipson worked as a truck driver and an ordained minister. He is survived by his wife and children.

Jose Guzman, 61, died May 28, 2020, at a local hospital. Guzman tested positive for COVID-19 on May 19 and was transported that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 16 years on a 20-year sentence out of Hidalgo County.

Stephen Lewis Smith, 70, died June 4, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on June 3 from the Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 10 years on a life sentence out of Denton County.

David Rene Martinez, 61, died June 21, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on May 22. He was transported from the Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony to a local hospital on May 22, and then to Hospital Galveston on June 4. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing cause in his death. He had served two years on a 65-year sentence out of Harris County.

Clifford Lee Lewis, 58, died Aug. 11, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Michael Unit in Tennessee Colony on July 26. Lewis tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 11. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 18 years on a 45-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Montford Unit

Alfredo De La Vega, 54, died May 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on April 27 from the Montford Unit. De La Vega suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. De La Vega had served 20 years of a 20-year sentence out of Bexar County. De La Vega died 12 days before he was scheduled to be released from prison, according to the Texas prison system.

Danyel Roshon Sims, 43, died May 12, 2020, at a local hospital in Lubbock. Sims tested positive for COVID-19 on April 24 and was transported April 27. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 10 years on an 18-year sentence out of Harris County.

Ney Unit

Guadalupe Herrera Trevino, 77, died June 6, 2020, at a San Antonio hospital. He was transported from the Ney Unit in Hondo on May 23 and tested positive for the virus that day. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served over one year on a three-year sentence out of Taylor County.

Timothy Black, 47, died June 8, 2020, at a local hospital in San Antonio. Black tested positive for COVID-19 on May 14 and was transported on May 18. Final autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was the immediate cause of his death. He had served over three years on a four-year sentence out of Bowie County.

Pack Unit

Leonard Clerkly, 62, died April 11, 2020, at Grimes County Hospital. He was transported on April 11 from the Pack Unit. Preliminary autopsy results suggest pneumonia due to COVID-19 to be a contributing cause of death. Clerkly had served five years of a life sentence out of Tarrant County.

Daniel Thompson, 71, died May 5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 30 from the Pack Unit. Thompson suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Thompson had served 24 years of a 50-year sentence out of Harris County.

David Uhrich, 60, died May 19, 2020. at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 13 from the Pack Unit in Navasota. Uhrich suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest COVID-19 as a possible cause of death. Uhrich had served one year and nine months of a five-year sentence out of Travis County.

Cedric Dewayne Lacy, 65, died May 28, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 12 from the Pack Unit. Lacy tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Lacy had served nearly 30 years of a 45-year sentence out of Dallas County.

David Brooks, 65, died May 28, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 12 from the Pack Unit. Brooks tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Brooks had served 45 years of a life sentence out of Harris County.

Michael Lynn Sprague, 72, died June 4, 2020, at a hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported two days later. The preliminary results of an autopsy suggest COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 30 years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Isidro Hernandez, 70, died June 5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 28 from the Pack Unit. Hernandez tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Hernandez had served 16 years of a 50-year sentence out of Bell County.

Charles Hart, 71, died June 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 2 from the Pack Unit. Hart tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. No autopsy was performed. Hart had served nearly 38 years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Earnest Jones Jr., 62, died June 12, 2020, at a hospital in Bryan. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4 and was transported on June 11 from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that COVID-19 was a contributing cause in his death. He had served six years of a 12-year sentence out of Houston County.

James Gibson, 65, died June 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 28 from the Pack Unit in Navasota and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that he suffered from multiple medical conditions and that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 27 years of a 35-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Stephen Allan Fox, 62, died June 14, 2020, at a local hospital in Bryan. He tested positive for COVID-19 May 23 and was transported on May 29 from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, and the virus was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 21 years and 6 months on a 99-year sentence out of Palo Pinto County.

Jimmy Ray Malone, 76, died June 15, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31 and was transported that day to a hospital. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served one year and seven months of a seven-year sentence out of Collin County. Malone, a Greenville native, worked as a brick mason and retired from the North Texas Water District. He is survived by his wife of 55 years and his children, according to his obituary.

Lewis Anderson, 55, died June 16, 2020, at a hospital. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8 and was transported from the unit that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 24 years on a 40-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Jesus Rodriguez, 68, died June 18, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 on May 23 and was transported on May 30 from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served three years on an eight-year sentence out of Bell County.

James Robert Sampley, 59, died June 19, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 25 from the Pack Unit in Navasota. He tested positive on May 30. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of prior medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served five years and nine months on a 15-year sentence out of Eastland County.

Charles Ray Mason, 84, died June 20, 2020, at a hospital in College Station. He was transported from the Pack Unit in Navasota on June 9 and tested positive for the virus. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 32 years on multiple life sentences out of Dallas County.

Tommy Russ Shoefstall, 62, died June 21, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He tested positive for the virus on June 8. He was transported on June 13 from the Pack Unit in Navasota. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 25 years on a 60-year sentence out of Clay County.

Gilbert Gonzales, 67, died July 27, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He tested positive for the virus on June 19. He was transported on July 18 from the Pack Unit in Navasota. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 10 years on a 13-year sentence out of Fort Bend County.

Polunsky Unit

Osa Alohanaeke, 56, died July 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 12 from the Polunsky Unit in Livingston. Alohanaeke tested positive for COVID-19 on July 25. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served five years on a 40-year sentence out of Fort Bend County.

Powledge Unit

Ray Caballero Tapia, 74, died Sept. 14, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Tapia tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep. 4 and was transported two days later. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served three years on a six-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Amador Toledo Flores, 79, died Sept. 11, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Flores tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 18 and was transported Aug. 22 from the Powledge Unit in Palestine. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served seven years on a 15-year sentence out of Smith County.

Ramsey Unit

Ronnie James Sparks, 55, died July 21, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Sparks tested positive for COVID-19 on June 29 and was transported the next day from the Ramsey Unit in Rosharon. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 22 years on a 45-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Dennis Lynn Lowry, 72, died July 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Lowry tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7 and was transported on July 13. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 15 years on a 20-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Valentin Lopez Gonzalez, 69, died Aug. 13, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Gonzalez tested positive for COVID-19 on July 6 and was transported on July 17. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 10 years on a 20-year sentence out of Guadalupe County. Gonzalez, a Rosharon resident, is survived by his wife and children, according to his obituary.

Robertson Unit

Ralph Neely, 70, died April 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on April 17. Neely tested positive for COVID-19. Preliminary autopsy indicates the virus as a preliminary cause of death. Neely had served 26 years of a life sentence out of Jefferson County.

Reginal Dewayne Jones, 65, died May 4, 2020, at the Robertson Unit in Abilene. Jones tested positive for COVID-19 the day of his death. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 16 years on a 55-year sentence out of Brazos County.

Segovia Unit

Francis Devassy Puther, 73, died Aug. 18, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on July 21. Puther tested positive for COVID-19 on July 22. No autopsy was conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served one year on a two-year sentence out of Collin County. Puther, of Wylie, was born in India. He is survived by his wife and children, according to his obituary.

Scott Unit

Charles Edward Burke, 62, died May 4, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Burke tested positive for COVID-19 on April 30 and was transported from the Scott Unit in Angleton on May 3. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served nearly three years of a 50-year sentence out of Orange County.

Adrian Duncan, 51, died May 10, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 26. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a possible cause of death. Duncan had served nearly 10 years of a 35-year sentence out of Harris County.

Smith Unit

David Martinez, 54, died May 8, 2020, at the West Texas Hospital co-located with the Montford Unit. Martinez tested positive for COVID-19 on April 10 and transported from the Smith Unit in Lamesa. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served five years on an eight-year sentence out of Nueces County. Martinez, a Corpus Christi native, retired from the Corpus Christi Street department. He enjoyed finishing and gardening. He is survived by his children, according to his obituary.

Alvin Ray Spencer, 65, died June 25, 2020, at the West Texas Hospital in Lubbock. Spencer tested positive for COVID-19 on May 11 and was transported from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 18 years on a 35-year sentence out of Eastland County.

Stiles Unit

Mario Limone Saucedo, 72, died June 24, 2020, at a Beaumont hospital. Saucedo tested positive for COVID-19 on May 12. He was transported on June 2 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing health conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 17 years on three consecutive 12-year sentences out of Menard County.

Raynaldo Perez, 72, died June 28, 2020, at a local hospital in Port Arthur. He was transported on June 28 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont and tested positive for COVID-19 that day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served over 26 years on a 30-year sentence out of Victoria County.

Willie Koehler, 75, died July 4, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 26 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. Koehler tested positive for COVID-19 on June 27. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 11 years on a life sentence out of Brazoria County.

Larry Larnail Gray, 69, died July 5, 2020, at a local hospital in Beaumont. Gray tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26, 2020. He was transported from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont on June 30, 2020. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 20 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Vernell Smith, 55, died July 18, 2020, at a Beaumont hospital. He was transported from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont on July 14. Smith tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18, 2020. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 31 years on a life sentence out of Harris County.

Jose Franco Vargas, 77, died July 19, 2020, at a Port Arthur hospital. Vargas tested positive for COVID-19 on June 25 and was transported two days later. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served seven years on a 20-year sentence out of Bexar County.

John Preston Creech, 72, died July 20, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on June 24 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont and tested positive for COVID-19 that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 11 years on a life sentence out of Collin County.

Joe Earl Thomas, 70, died July 25, 2020, at a Beaumont hospital. He was transported on July 20 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 26. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 31 years on a life sentence out of Victoria County.

David Hernandez, 57, died July 27, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont on July 18 and tested positive for COVID-19 that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 15 years on a 45-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Richard Vara Pina, 62, died July 27, 2020, at a Beaumont hospital. He was transported on July 13 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont and tested positive the next day. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly four years on a 30-year sentence out of Guadalupe County.

Jose Garcia Briseno, 63, died July 28, 2020, at a Port Arthur hospital. Briseno tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7, 2020. He was transported on July 10 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served seven years on multiple life sentences out of Dimmit and Webb Counties.

Michael Wesley Searcy, 64, died Aug. 1, 2020, at a Port Arthur hospital. He was transported on July 14 from the Stiles Unit in Beaumont. Searcy tested positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 1. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 14 years on a 60-year sentence out of Marion County.

Stringfellow Unit

Lee Rue Culp, Jr., 58, died May 2, 2020, at a Houston hospital. He was transported on May 1 from the Stringfellow Unit in Rosharon and tested positive for the virus the next day. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was the cause of his death. He had served one year on a six-year sentence out of Dallas County. His obituary said he enjoyed playing tennis when he was younger and was educated in Dallas ISD.

Telford Unit

Bartolo Infante, 72, died April 7, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on April 3 from the Telford Unit. Infante tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Autopsy results are pending.

Coronavirus is Keeping Prison Families From Saying Their Last Goodbye Coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic, criminal justice and immigration. Last Monday, María Felícitas Infante Zamora and her siblings heard from Texas prison officials that their father, Bartolo Infante, had died. Infante, 72, had been in prison since 2000 for a sexual assault.

Johnny Davis, 60, died April 14, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 9 from the Telford Unit to a local hospital and then to Hospital Galveston on April 11. Davis suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Davis was serving a 10-year sentence out of Hunt County.

Willie Eanes, 84, died April 20, 2020, at UT Tyler Medical Center. He was transported on April 14 from the Telford Unit. Eanes tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Eanes was serving a 45-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Robert Hohn, 79, died April 22, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 14 from the Telford Unit to a local hospital and then to Hospital Galveston. Hohn tested positive to COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Hohn was serving a 50-year sentence out of Liberty County.

Frederick Ebenal, 76, died April 23, 2020, at a hospital. He was transported from the Telford Unit. Ebenal tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. He had served 28 years of a 48-year sentence out of Tom Green County.

Bennie Skinner, 79, died April 29, 2020, at Wadley Hospital. He was transported on April 21 from the Telford Unit. Skinner tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but pneumonia due to COVID-19 is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Skinner had served 30 years of a life sentence out of Parker County.

Tommy Rodriguez, 62, died May 2, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 13 from the Telford Unit. Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Rodriguez had served 14 years of a life sentence out of Harris County.

Edward Lamoyne King, 60, died May 2, 2020, at a local hospital. He was transported on April 27 from the Telford Unit in New Boston. King tested positive for COVID-19 on April 29. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served nine years of a 35-year sentence out of Williamson County.

Miguel Arciba, 62, died May 3, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 13 from the Telford Unit. Arciba tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Arciba had served 13 years of a life sentence out of Ellis County. Arciba, a native of George West, Texas, is survived by his children, according to this obituary.

Marion Sayles, 62, died May 6, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 15 from the Telford Unit. Sayles tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but pneumonia due to COVID-19 is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Sayles had served eight years of a life sentence out of Dallas County.

Terrell Unit

Harold Dean Wilson, 65, died April 23, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 18 from the Terrell Unit. He tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Wilson was serving a 20-year sentence out of Randall County.

Michael Milligan, 64, died April 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 19 from the Terrell Unit. Milligan tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Milligan had served seven years of a 30-year sentence out of Tarrant County.

Gerald Barragan, 62, died May 5, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 26 from the Terrell Unit. Barragan suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but pneumonia due to COVID-19 is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Barragan had served 11 months of a 5-year sentence out of Kendall County.

Jose Victor Bonilla, 63, died May 9, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Bonilla tested positive for COVID-19 on April 27 and was transported the same day from the unit. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served seven years of a 30-year sentence out of Harris County. Bonilla, a native of Chicago, was the eldest of six siblings. He worked as a waiter to help his family financially as a young man. He later became a machinist. According to his obituary, he was “known for having a feisty nature, direct personality and a deep love for Houston sports.” He is survived by his two daughters.

William Calahan, 72, died May 16, 2020, at a local hospital in Angleton. He was transported on May 15 from the Terrell Unit in Rosharon and tested positive for the virus the next day. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 11 years on a 40-year sentence out of Collin County.

Edward Hawkins Jr., 63, died June 11, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 27 from the Terrell Unit in Rosharon Hawkins tested positive for COVID-19 on June 9. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served nearly 16 years on a 45-year sentence out of Galveston County. Hawkins, known as “Hawk” to his family, was a Vietnam War veteran. He later worked as an electrician, music engineer and auto mechanic, according to his obituary.

Sherman Albert Davis, 63, died July 28, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. Davis tested positive for COVID-19 on July 20 and transported three days later from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 25 years on multiple life sentences out of Harris County.

Vance Unit

James Johnson, 50, died July 23, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He tested positive for COVID-19 on July 7 and was transported the next day from the unit. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 13 years on a 25-year sentence out of Nueces County.

Wynne Unit

James Nealy, 68, died April 15, 2020, at a hospital. He was transported on April 15 from the Wynne Unit. Nealy tested positive for COVID-19 and preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Nealy was serving a 99-year sentence out of Bell County. Nealy served in the U.S. Army and worked as an auto mechanic, according to his obituary. He is survived by his children.

Elijah Neighbors, 64, died April 18, 2020, at a hospital in Huntsville. He was transported on April 17 from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville. Neighbors tested positive for COVID-19 on April 18. Final autopsy results indicate that in addition to a number of pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served 12 years on a life sentence out of Victoria County.

Luis Garza, 53, died April 19, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 15 from the Wynne Unit. Garza tested positive for COVID-19 and was suffering from a pre-existing medical condition. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Garza had served 12 years of a 25-year sentence out of Dallas County.

James Lorke, 65, died April 21, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 16 from the Wynne Unit. Hohn tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Lorke had served 28 years of a 99-year sentence out of Bexar County.

Timothy Bazrowx, 63, died April 23, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 17 from the Wynne Unit. He tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Bazrowx was serving a 20-year sentence out of Ellis County. Bazrowx, a Vietnam War veteran, was a prolific writer, pen pal, book author, and contributor to The Marshall Project.

Thomas Rodriguez, 79, died April 23, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported from the Wynne Unit to Huntsville Memorial Hospital and then transported on April 19 to Hospital Galveston. Rodriguez tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Rodriguez was serving a life sentence out of Harris County.

Nathaniel Morgan, 77, died April 24, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 22 from the Wynne Unit. Morgan tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Morgan was serving a life sentence out of Tarrant County.

Gary Hampton, 64, died April 25, 2020, at a hospital in Huntsville. He tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17, the same day he was transported from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville. Final autopsy results indicate that, in addition to pre-existing medical conditions, COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served over 16 years on a life sentence out of Tarrant County.

Vaughn Harvey, 70, died April 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 22 from the Wynne Unit to a nearby hospital and then transported on April 23 to Hospital Galveston. He tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Harvey was serving a life sentence out of Smith County.

Paul Brown, 55, died April 26, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 18 from the Wynne Unit. Brown tested positive for COVID-19. His family declined an autopsy, but the virus is presumed to be a contributing cause of death. Brown had served seven years of a 50-year sentence out of Orange County.

Joe Rodriguez Coronado, 71, died May 8, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 18 from the Wynne Unit to the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. Coronado tested positive for COVID-19 on April 19 and was later transported on May 3 to Hospital Galveston. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served nearly 24 years of a 55-year sentence out of Dallas County.

Thomas Weber, 52, died May 11, 2020, at HCA Hospital Conroe. He was transported on May 10 from the Wynne Unit. Weber tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a possible cause of death. Weber had served seven years of a 30-year sentence out of Polk County.

Anthony Edwards, 52, died May 12, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on April 26 from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests COVID-19 was a contributing cause of death. He had served over 24 years of a life sentence out of Harrison County.

Jose Perez, 70, died May 30, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on May 27 from the Wynne Unit. Perez tested positive for COVID-19 and suffered from pre-existing medical conditions. Preliminary autopsy results suggest the virus as a contributing cause of death. Brooks had served 11 years of a 90-year sentence out of El Paso County.

Stephen Bentford McRae, 52, died Aug. 25, 2020, at Hospital Galveston. He was transported on Aug. 14 from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville. He tested positive for the virus that day. There was no autopsy conducted, but medical evidence suggests that COVID-19 was a contributing factor in his death. He had served seven months on a two-year sentence out of Navarro County.