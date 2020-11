These people are more than numbers. They were friends. They were family. We want to make sure they aren't forgotten by telling their stories.

Over the past eight months, hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus.

These people are more than numbers. They were friends. They were family — mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, daughters and sons.

We know those losses hurt and we want to make sure those loved ones aren't forgotten by telling their stories.