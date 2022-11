Texas Department of Transportation cameras showed heavily damaged tractor-trailers blocking the roadway.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving semi-trucks shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 45 in southern Dallas County on Friday morning.

The crash happened on I-45 near Malloy Bridge Road, between Ferris and Wilmer.

Several lanes of traffic were blocked. More information was not immediately available.