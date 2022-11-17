Keller community holds vigil for Dallas air show plane crash victim

The Keller community held a vigil for Army Veteran Terry Barker outside of Keller city hall Thursday evening.

KELLER, Texas — Beneath the glow of every candle, hundreds of people gathered Thursday in front of Keller City Hall.

Together, friends of Army Veteran Terry Barker held a vigil to honor him.

Jackie Black, one of Barker’s friends, told WFAA she was honored to know him.

Barker, a former Keller city councilmember and retired American Airlines Captain, is among the six victims who died when two historic planes collided mid-air during the Wings Over Dallas airshow on Saturday.

“We never felt that it would hurt like this,” Black said. “Extremely sad that he isn’t here and that his family hurts like they hurt. You can’t fill the hole, but you can support them through it.”

Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, who knew Barker, attended the vigil on Thursday and described Barker as someone who was always willing to offer his advice.

“He brought people together,” Mizani said. “Always light hearted, gentle-hearted and we’re never gonna forget him.”

Mizani said Barker dedicated his life to service. Just days before the fatal collision, Barker distributed flags for Veterans Day, Mizani said.

During his vigil, more than 17,000 American flags surrounded the podium filled with his pictures.

“This community must have loved you with all its heart, because we now are enduring an ocean of grief and sorrow,” said John Baker, one of Barker’s friends.

Black, who organized the vigil, told WFAA Veterans Day monuments outside of Keller City Hall will remain on display through this weekend. Barker’s funeral is on Saturday.