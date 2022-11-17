North Texas 1st grader, mother killed in crash, officials say

District officials reported the news of the loss of an elementary school student and her mother in a letter to the community.

KEENE, Texas — A North Texas elementary school student and her mother were killed in a crash on Highway 67 between Alvarado and Keene, according to Keene ISD officials.

The Keene ISD Superintendent, Dr. Ricky Stephens, told the community in a letter that Melodie Rainer, a first-grade student at Keene Elementary, had died in the crash with her mother.

"Our hearts go out to the family in this time of heartbreak as we as a community undertake the task of supporting the Rainer family through this difficult time," Stephens said.

Stephens said the district will offer counseling support services to all of our students, staff and parents who may be struggling with ways to explain this situation to their child.

Stephens added that counselors and local clergy would be on hand at Keene Elementary for students and staff who need support on Thursday.

For those who wish to speak to a counselor, the district said to call 817-774-5323.

"We encourage parents and guardians to talk with their children about this event. Discussing thoughts and feelings about this situation is important in helping your child work through his/her grief," Stephens concluded in the letter.