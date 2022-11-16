McKinney police searching for suspects robbing people in Costco parking lot

The McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal items.

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney police are warning the public about suspects believed to be robbing people in parking lots, including at a Costco.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, the McKinney Police Department reported two instances of a suspect distracting someone while another suspect sneaks into the victim's vehicle to steal personal belongings.

In the photo below, McKinney police point out how a woman in a Costco parking lot was approached and told there was something at the rear of her vehicle. The woman bends down to look while the second suspect quickly made entry into the SUV and took off with her wallet. This incident happened at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 11, McKinney police said.

In the thread, McKinney police reference another incident involving an elderly man on Sunday, Nov. 6. In this case, the man was similarly distracted by a man and a woman asking for directions while another suspect entered his vehicle and stole his credit cards.

McKinney police issued these warnings ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, asking shoppers to be mindful of your surroundings at all times.

Police gave this simple three-step safety tip: Lock, take, hide. If you leave your vehicle, make sure it is locked. If you can, take everything out of your vehicle. If you must leave items inside your vehicle, make sure you hide them or put them in the trunk.

Additionally, while loading items into your vehicle, make sure you have your purse or wallet on you at all times, and don't leave personal items in your vehicle.

Police advised that if something or someone just “seems off,” do not hesitate to call 911.

The McKinney incidents come as police in nearby Frisco are investigating a series of purse snatchings in parking lots at Walmart, Target and H-E-B.

Out of the three reports, Frisco police believe two of the incidents appear to be related as they happened within six minutes of each other.

