Incidents involving purse snatchers reported at Walmart, Target and H-E-B stores in Frisco

Out of the three reports, Frisco police believe two of the incidents appear to be related as they happened within six minutes of each other.

FRISCO, Texas — Police in Frisco are investigating three incidents involving purse snatchers at different retail stores in the city since Saturday.

In a news release, police said the first incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, inside the Walmart at 8555 Preston Road, near Main Street.

According to police, the victim told police that an unknown suspect stole her purse from her shopping cart while waiting in a check-out line. A good Samaritan, however, was near the front entrance when she saw the suspect running toward her with the purse.

Police said the good Samaritan grabbed the purse, which caused the suspect to fall to the ground. The suspect then fled the area.

The good Samaritan suffered minor injuries but was able to return the purse to its owner, according to police.

The next incident happened around 9:37 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the parking lot of a Target at 4885 Eldorado Parkway, near Legacy Drive.

Police said a victim reported that she was loading bags into her car when a pickup truck pulled up and a person exited the passenger side. According to police, the suspect grabbed the victim's purse from the shopping cart and got away in the pickup.

The vehicle was described as a dark gray Ford F250 with black wheels and chrome running boards.

Six minutes after this theft, police said another similar incident was reported in the parking lot of the H-E-B at 4800 Main Street.

Police said the 71-year-old victim reported that a suspect tried to grab her purse from around her neck. While attempting to grab the purse, the victim was pulled to the ground, police said.

According to police, the victim in this incident suffered injuries that included a bruised neck and a laceration to her hand.

Police said they believe the Walmart incident was isolated, while the other two appear to be related.

“Unfortunately, these incidents provide a sobering reminder that criminals are looking to prey on innocent victims in our city, especially as we get closer to the holidays,” Frisco Police Chief David Shilson said. “I would like to encourage all our residents to remain vigilant, and don’t hesitate to call us if you see something suspicious.”