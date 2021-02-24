'I haven't got much sleep': Plumbers working long hours to help repair burst pipes after Texas winter storm

“I haven’t got much sleep, my phone won’t stop ringing… and there are not enough of us to get it all fixed,” said Tyler Murray a journeyman plumber from Wylie.

DALLAS — Plumbers across the state are working overtime as the state recovers from the historic winter storm.

“I haven’t got much sleep, my phone won’t stop ringing… and there are not enough of us to get it all fixed,” said Tyler Murray, a journeyman plumber from Wylie.

Murray snapped a photo of a handful of the cracked copper pipes he’s replaced since the ice started to melt.

“I know with my company personally, we’ve got a backlog of three months now. We’ve got so much work to do it’s ridiculous,” he continued.

So what do you do while you’re waiting? Cut the water if you have a leak and do your best to asses the damage. Some homeowners using these handheld moisture meters – after a pipe burst it can tell you if water is leaking behind a wall or under a floor.

Though, in most cases, if there’s a burst pipe you’ll know right away.

“It’s going to start coming through the ceiling or you’re going to see evidence on the floor. There’s nothing you can do to prevent that. That’s the big thing,” said commercial plumber Duane Mach.

He advises his customers keep an eye out for anything unusual, wood floors starting to swell, any signs of moisture.

“You will see signs that’s the big thing. Pay attention to the interior of your home. If you see a wet spot that’s not there by accident, it’s because there is moisture growing,” he continued.