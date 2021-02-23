Live Texas updates: Millions face clean-up costs, need disaster relief after Texas winter storms

Costs are climbing for many Texans as they face water damage, repair bills, electricity charges and hotel stay expenses. Here's what to know.

As North Texans continue to recover from last week's winter storms, water outages and broken pipes remain a source of frustration.

As of Monday morning, Fort Worth officials had confirmed 611 water main breaks since Valentine's Day, and are still counting them, working to repair dozens of outstanding breaks.

That means there are hundreds of spots in the city where water might be pouring down the street, or spots where roads are sunken in.

That also means some people in the city still don't have water. That's a story many are dealing with across North Texas as crews work to restore service to homes impacted by busted water lines.

Some cities are providing bottled water as a way to help people, but many are concerned about the lasting damage left behind by leaking and broken pipes.

In 2020, Texans filed 75 reports of busted pipes due to cold with State Farm. So far, nearly 29,000 claims have been made following last week's storms.

On Monday, the Insurance Council of Texas announced it was anticipating that hundreds of thousands of claims will be filed. The winter storms last week could soon be the costliest in the state’s history, ICT said.

Temperatures in the 70s are quickly thawing pipes, illuminating how widespread the damage really is, and in some cases making things worse.

But as Texans work to find people to help them fix the damage, they need to be cautious of potential scammers, officials warn.

It's important to know the do’s and don’ts for hiring a contractor before putting any money down.

Russell Lawrenz of Lawrenz Contracting told WFAA his number one tip was don't pay anyone before a job begins. For more tips, click here.

Friendship-West Church giving out hot meals and water all week

Hot meals and water will be distributed to North Texans in need each day through Saturday at Friendship-West, officials with the church said.

The food and water will be given out at 4:30 p.m. each weekday and at noon on Saturday.

The church is located at 2020 W. Wheatland Road in Dallas.

Organizers said they plan to give out 1000 meals every day through Saturday.

Tarrant Area Food Bank hosting 10 mobile markets

The Tarrant Area Food Bank is holding 10 mobile markets on Tuesday to help people who need food assistance.

Ten mobile markets will be open tomorrow, February 23 in various communities across our service area!

Chobani donates $100,000 to help military families, sending food to Tarrant Area Food Bank

Chobani is donating $100,000 to Operation Homefront, a San Antonio military nonprofit, to help Texas military families who were affected by the winter storms, a news release said.

The money will go to the nonprofit's Critical Financial Assistance Program to help families with expenses like rent/mortgage payments, utilities, and groceries.