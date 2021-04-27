Hundreds of jobs available in North Texas as arts and entertainment scene recovers

Dickie’s Arena in Fort Worth is looking to fill more than 300 positions as it books more acts.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The arts and entertainment scene is making a comeback in North Texas and it’s opening up hundreds of jobs.

Dickie’s Arena is looking to fill more than 300 jobs, as it books more acts for its 2021 calendar.

“We are anticipating a very busy fall,” Alissa Sanderson, Dickie’s Arena spokesperson said. “A lot of concerts are coming into our schedule, but that means we’re going to need some support staff, so we’re looking for those people right now.”

Many of the jobs are part time positions on nights and weekends, during events and concerts. Jobs include box office, parking, security and concessions staff.

It’s sure to come as welcome news for those who have been out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The search comes as the 2021 calendar fills with acts like Rod Stewart and the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra also plans to take the stage for its July 4th “America Strong,” concert.

“Music is very fundamental to human beings,” Keith Cerny, president and CEO of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra said. “It’s really about that sense of community.”

The 2020 4th of July performance was a celebration overshadowed by the pandemic, as musicians played inside an empty Dickie’s Arena.

The 2021 edition promises to be bigger and brighter.

“It’s going to have more of a festive feel, because there will be that audience in the arena,” Cerny said. “We can accommodate up to three thousand or so ticket buyers.”

The increase in concerts comes as more North Texans are getting vaccinated and feel more comfortable getting back out.

“While there’s certainly a ways to go, we’re seeing real hope for the future now,” said Cerny.