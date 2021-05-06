Texas Live! in Arlington to host hiring event May 6 to fill dozens of hospitality positions

Great news for job-seekers: The entertainment venue in Arlington is looking to fill multiple positions that range from entry-level to management.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is from August 2018.

Texas Live! in Arlington is hosting a hiring event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6 to fill dozens of hospitality positions. Texas Live! is located near Globe Life Field and the AT&T Stadium.

Multiple venues - including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Rangers Republic, Lockhart Smokehouse, and Sports & Social Arlington - are looking to hire servers, kitchen staff, event staff, concert ushers, hosts/hostesses, cashiers, bartenders, promotional staff, bussers, and barbacks.

The Arlington Entertainment District said the job openings available range from entry-level to management opportunities, and also include meal discounts and flexible schedules.

Texas Live! said the hiring event is open to the public. Those who attend will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear a mask upon check-in. There will also be extra masks and sanitizer available at the event.

There will also be recruiters and hiring managers to interview candidates in person. Texas Live! said interested applicants should bring a smartphone that is equipped with a QR code reader to participate.

Details about the hiring event at Texas Live!

Time and date: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 6

Location: The event will take place inside PBR Texas located on the second floor of Texas Live! at 1650 E. Randol Mill Road in Arlington.

Parking: All parking lots will be open and free for the hiring event.