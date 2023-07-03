How to shop for a roofer when the state of Texas doesn't license them

In the absence of state oversight, some industry trade groups offer valuable consumer advice and lists of roofers who meet their standards

DALLAS — The weeks-long hail train that just kept rolling through North Texas left a lot of roofs in tatters. Some people are still waiting to have theirs repaired, replaced or even assessed.

To put it mildly, the broiler we’re living in now makes a roofer’s job unbelievably hard. Also a hard job, though: Choosing who should get up there to do the work.

Texas doesn't regulate roofers, but you can find some help when choosing

While Texas regulates everything from electricians to associate auctioneers to combative sports judges, the state does not oversee roofers.

A Texas roofing trade group called the Roofing Contractors Association of Texas (RCAT) puts it like this: "Anyone can call themselves a roofer in Texas and they are not required to be knowledgeable, insured, licensed or even registered with the state."

And that is why after the icy stones fall in your neighborhood, you may get a lot of laborers passing through, going door to door asking if they can take care of your roof. Use much caution when choosing who will redo the covering over your head.

But how — if they’re not regulated?

There are sites like Angi that vet home service professionals. Word of mouth from friends and neighbors can be helpful too.

Also, always check whether the roofer has a profile with the Better Business Bureau and see what their grade is there.

But in the absence of state oversight, you may also want to check with RCAT. That trade industry group developed its own roofer licensing program. And it has a searchable directory of its roofing members.

There is also the North Texas Roofing Contractors Association (NTRCA), which has its own searchable database of its members.

Advice and red flags

The NTRCA also discusses red flags homeowners should watch for when selecting a contractor. For instance, they advise that you don’t pay upfront. Sometimes, the roofer never returns after that. In fact, the NTRCA says that is the most common scam reported to them.

Now sometimes, they say, it’s customary to make a partial payment – like when materials are delivered. But, they stress that you should never make final payment until the job is finished.

And they repeat what many consumer advocates have advised: Don’t hand over your insurance check to a roofing company or any other contractor.

Speaking of insurance, you must pay your deductible when getting roof repairs or a replacement.

Beware special rebates or credits or other deals with the roofer to play with the numbers to make your deductible disappear so that your insurance company gets stuck with the entire amount. That is illegal in Texas.