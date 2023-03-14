One person killed after car hits group of horseback riders in Dallas, police say

DALLAS — One person died when a vehicle hit a group of horseback riders in southern Dallas County on Tuesday morning, police said.
The crash happened along Great Trinity Forest Way near Interstate 45. A car hit the horseback riders, but more details were limited, as crews were still responding to the crash around 7 a.m.
The car left the scene after the crash.
Police said one person died at the scene, one was taken to a hospital and a third arrived at a hospital on their own.
Police said three horses were involved in the crash. One of the horses was killed, one was badly injured and a third was safe, according to police.
More information about the crash was not yet available.