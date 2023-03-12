Police: Motorcyclist killed in Rhome after being forced off road by driver

RHOME, Texas — Police in Rhome are looking for a witness and a person of interest in connection to a deadly incident on U.S. Highway 287 Friday morning.
According to their social media post, officers were called at about 7:15 a.m. to an accident on the highway between Pioneer Parkway and Highway 114.
The department said a motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Newton of Decatur, was forced off the road by the driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer. He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said another truck driver stopped to help Newton immediately after the incident happened.
The Samaritan described the suspect vehicle as a dark or silver pickup trick carrying a white trailer. The trailer was orange on the bottom and had a black tarp covering a water tank.
The suspect vehicle was being followed by a similar truck and trailer and they may have been traveling together.
Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Rhome police at 817-636-2400 or the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.
The Rhome Police Department, Texas DPS, and Texas Rangers are still investigating.
