Police: Motorcyclist killed in Rhome after being forced off road by driver

Police said a Samaritan stopped to help the victim and gave a description of the suspect vehicle to a dispatcher.

RHOME, Texas — Police in Rhome are looking for a witness and a person of interest in connection to a deadly incident on U.S. Highway 287 Friday morning.

According to their social media post, officers were called at about 7:15 a.m. to an accident on the highway between Pioneer Parkway and Highway 114.

The department said a motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Jerry Wayne Newton of Decatur, was forced off the road by the driver of a pickup truck hauling a trailer. He was taken to a Fort Worth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said another truck driver stopped to help Newton immediately after the incident happened.

The Samaritan described the suspect vehicle as a dark or silver pickup trick carrying a white trailer. The trailer was orange on the bottom and had a black tarp covering a water tank.

The suspect vehicle was being followed by a similar truck and trailer and they may have been traveling together.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call Rhome police at 817-636-2400 or the Wise County Sheriff's Office at 940-627-5971.

The Rhome Police Department, Texas DPS, and Texas Rangers are still investigating.

The Rhome Police Department needs your help identifying a person of interest in a fatality crash this morning. Please call if you have any information on this event. Posted by Rhome Police Department on Friday, March 10, 2023