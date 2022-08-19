Grand Prairie Fire Department prepares for flash flooding

“It only takes about six inches of moving water to sweep an adult off their feet and carry them down stream,” GPFD Battalion Chief Joe Harvey said.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Grand Prairie Fire Department’s swift water rescue team is prepared to handle any potential flash flooding emergencies next week.

Rain chances are in the forecast for next week. But the ground is incredibly dry, which makes it slow to absorb water. In fact, North Texas is on track to record one of the driest years on record.

“It only takes about six inches of moving water to sweep an adult off their feet and carry them down stream,” GPFD Battalion Chief Joe Harvey said.

Harvey added that our area typically sees about 70 flash flood events every year.

GPFD told WFAA its swift water rescue team is made up of around two dozen members and four boats: Two have a motor for rescues in fast moving water and the other two are for emergencies in still, high water.

“It’s unpredictable. The sun can be shining one minute and the next minute, a downpour. So that’s the most difficult thing. But we’re prepared,” Harvey said.

Crews undergo intense training and are ready to respond to emergencies 24/7.

GPFD said drivers should watch out for the area around Cottonwood Creek near Carrier Parkway because it tends to flood.

“We’ve done a lot of work to improve it, but it still floods,” Harvey said.

If you do get caught in an emergency situation, GPFD is encouraging North Texans to stay calm and know their location.

“More people perish in flash flooding than any other severe weather event,” Harvey said.