Hood County city sees damage, power outages after strong storm moves through

TOLAR, Texas — A strong storm on Wednesday caused extensive damage and power outages in Hood County, according to officials.

Officials in Tolar, about 10 miles west of Granbury, said straight-line winds and heavy rain brought down trees and power lines and damaged various structures such as homes, the post office and a school building.

The Hood County Sheriff's Office told WFAA that crews are working to restore power throughout the city. The Tolar and Granbury volunteer fire departments are helping with clearing roads of debris such as trees and tree limbs, according to the sheriff's office.

In a Facebook post, Tolar ISD said it would be delaying the start of school on Thursday until 10 a.m. due to the damage and power outages. Buses will also run two hours later than their regular schedule, the district said.

It's unclear which school buildings were damaged.