Multiple house fires across North Texas believed to have been caused by lightning

Officials in Frisco said two houses were possibly struck by lightning within 25 minutes of each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

FRISCO, Texas — At least three North Texas homes caught fire on Wednesday afternoon during a round of storms, and officials believe the fires may have been caused by lightning.

The Frisco Fire Department said it responded to a house fire around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Chestnut Drive, near Lebanon Road and Main Street.

According to officials, residents reported hearing a "loud explosion" and that fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof.

The department said one firefighter was injured and transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The home suffered "extensive damage," the department said.

The department said about 25 minutes after the first fire, crews responded to another blaze in the 12700 block of Possum Kingdom Drive, which is near Legacy Drive and Eldorado Parkway.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a house and its roof. The home ultimately suffered heavy damage, according to the department.

The Frisco Fire Department believes both homes were struck by lightning, causing the fires. The department said it received multiple calls about lightning strikes as the fires were reported.

In North Richland Hills, the city's fire department worked to put out a blaze around 6 p.m. in the 8400 block of Patricks Path, near Davis Boulevard and Rumfield Road.

C-Shift is currently working a house fire in the 8400 block of Patricks Path - everyone is out of the house. While the fire marshal will determine final cause, lightning may have caused the fire. pic.twitter.com/ghBZxO09wk — NRH Fire (@NRHfire) August 10, 2022

Crews eventually extinguished the fire without any injuries to firefighters or residents.

NRH officials also believe lightning may have been the cause.