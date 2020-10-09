Gov. Abbott to announce legislative proposal against defunding police departments

The governor launched a "Back the Blue" pledge that he wants Texans to sign and post on social media.

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to announce a legislative proposal Thursday afternoon to keep police departments in Texas funded.

Some Texas city councils have voted to move some money out of police budgets.

On Wednesday. the Dallas City Council voted to move forward with cutting $7 million in police overtime.

Mayor Eric Johnson is in favor of keeping the overtime funding. In discussions regarding next year’s city budget, Johnson proposed instead of cutting police overtime, trimming $6 million of the budget by cutting city hall employee salaries. He calls it "defund bureaucracy."

But that proposal failed overwhelmingly by a 13-2 straw vote, meaning the $7 million cut to the $24 million police OT budget remains in place. The final budget has not yet been approved.

500+ emails have been sent to the City Council since Friday asking them to reconsider their support for slashing police overtime during a violent crime spike. I stand with the people of Dallas. We should improve public safety, not defund the police. Keep making your voices heard! — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 9, 2020

Johnson tweeted during Wednesday's meeting that council members received more than 500 emails asking them to reconsider the cuts to the police overtime budget during a violent crime spike. He said he stands with the people of Dallas by improving public safety and not defunding the police.

Meanwhile, Abbott is trying to drum up support for police in a couple of ways.

The governor is scheduled to announce proposed legislation at 2 p.m. Thursday. The legislation is designed to stop any defunding of Texas police departments.

Abbott has launched a "Back the Blue" pledge he wants everyone to sign and post on social media.

"I am calling every Texan and every candidate for public office regardless of party affiliation to join me in signing a pledge against defunding our police departments," Abbott said in a video.

Some want to defund our police — but we can’t allow it.



I’m calling on every Texan & every candidate for public office to join me in signing a pledge AGAINST defunding police tomorrow at 2 PM CT.



Download the pledge at https://t.co/XSAg8PLKH2 & share using #TexasBacksTheBlue pic.twitter.com/C25910tLSO — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 9, 2020

Abbott is expected to make the announcement in Austin. In the past few weeks, he has been vocal against Austin's plan to cut the police budget.

At one point, he tweeted that he would look into putting the control of the Austin Police Department under state authority.