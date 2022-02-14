Garland police navigating through vague tips in search for 14-year-old suspect in triple murder

It’s been nearly two months since a 14-year-old allegedly opened fire at a Garland gas station, killing three teenagers.

GARLAND, Texas — It’s been nearly two months since a 14-year-old allegedly opened fire at a Garland gas station, killing three teenagers and nearly killing a fourth.

Detectives have been working feverishly trying to find Abel Acosta. So far, no luck.

On Monday, the lead police detective gave a look into how the investigation is being handled.

“It’s been a lot of time spent here at work. A lot of time not at home,” said Garland police detective Lucas Shupe.

Shupe and other detectives have been looking for the 14-year-old since the day of the shooting, Dec. 26, 2021.

“I would still consider a danger to the public,” said Shupe.

Acosta is accused of opening fire at a Garland gas station.

“We still have a kid out there responsible for it,” said Shupe.

Tips have been coming in.

“From other states, other cities, other countries,” said Shupe.

The problem is, many of the tips coming in are vague.

“Several tips come in, well, he’s in Mexico. And the family knows where he is. I think that could be the case. I think these same people here providing this information, I think they know a little bit more,” said Shupe.

Talking about the events leading up to the incident at the Texaco gas station, Shupe said, "There were people still playing on machines and different things."

Authorities say Acostal’s father, 33-year-old Richard Acosta, drove him to the gas station.

Investigators looked at surveillance video that they say captured the 14-year-old shooting inside the store.

And police say the 14-year-old then jumped back in his dad’s truck and drove off.

“We really need your help,” said Shupe.

There is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Abel Acosta.

“We get information that he changed his appearance, but no one tells us how that is. We have three families that buried their children” said Shupe.

Garland detectives are constantly in communication with the victim’s families, who are also out in the community trying to get answers about Abel Acosta.

Authorities are urging the public to call Garland police with any information they can provide. You can remain anonymous.