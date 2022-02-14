Fort Worth police officer on restricted duty, stripped of powers after accused of destroying evidence

In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin destroyed evidence while working off-duty.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department has placed a sergeant on restricted duty and has stripped him of all police powers, as they investigate a complaint that he destroyed evidence.

In January, the department received a complaint Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin destroyed evidence while working off-duty.

Martin has been an officer with Fort Worth PD since 2006. Police have not said what evidence he may have destroyed and what case or cases may be involved.

As a result of the complaint, police said they have launched a criminal and administrative investigation.

In a statement, Fort Worth Police Department said it takes the allegations very seriously and “will work diligently to ensure that all facts are obtained and scrutinized closely.”

Kyev Tatum is a pastor at New Mountrose Missionary Baptist. Tatum’s been critical of Fort Worth in recent years, going back to what he believes was the wrongful firing of former Chief Joel Fitzgerald, but he said he knows Sgt. Martin and he respects him.

“We want to wait and see both sides of the story,” Tatum said. “We don’t know all the facts, so until we get all the facts, we can’t say anything definitive about this case but we do know right is right and wrong is wrong.”

This is the third time in a week a Fort Worth police officer has come under investigation.

On Feb. 8, an officer was arrested for suspicion of driving a police vehicle while intoxicated.

In a separate case, a woman told WFAA Fort Worth police returned their stolen car with evidence and stolen property still inside. Police now say that was wrong.

Tatum hopes better days are ahead.