Two Fort Worth officers, civilian injured in overnight crash on Interstate 35

Police say officers were helping disabled vehicles in the freeway when another driver struck the patrol vehicle.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Two Fort Worth officers and a civilian were sent to a hospital after a crash with another driver Thursday morning.

The scene has since been cleared off of the freeway.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 35 near the exit to Berry Street. Before the crash, police were in the southbound lanes of the highway helping three vehicles disabled by debris.

Another vehicle ran into the patrol car with the two officers inside, a training officer and a rookie. That patrol vehicle was then shoved into one of the disabled vehicles.

Police say the training officer was able to get the rookie and the civilian from their vehicles and move them to the highway shoulder seconds before another vehicle ran into the cars. That last vehicle fled the scene.

The three injured were taken to a hospital. They're all expected to recover.