Four dead, including two children, in apparent murder-suicide in Granbury, police say

Police said officers found two adults and two children dead from gunshot wounds inside a home.

GRANBURY, Texas — Four people, including two children, were found shot to death inside a Granbury home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday.

Police in Granbury said they responded to a welfare check just after 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, at a home in the 300 block of Kathy Lane. Police said officers made their way inside and found two adults and two children dead.

The two adults were identified as Marcus Buchanan, 36, and Rita Buchanan, 34. Police said the two children were ages 13 and 3. Police did not give any information on the relationship between the four.

Police said investigators have evidence that a murder-suicide had taken place. Further details were not immediately released as the investigation continues.

According to police, it appeared there were no other people involved in the incident.

Granbury ISD confirmed to WFAA that both children were students in the district.

"The death of a student is one of the hardest things any school district faces. The tragic loss of two of our precious students is heartbreaking for students, teachers and staff, and our community," Granbury ISD Dr. Jeremy Glenn said in a statement.

"We appreciate the difficult work of the Granbury Police Department, and we will assist with the investigation as appropriate," Glenn added.

