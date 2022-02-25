Dallas police asking for public's help in homicide case involving 25-year-old woman

The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are under investigation with no suspect in custody, according to the Dallas Police Department.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in finding out more information about a recent homicide, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Thursday around 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call at 3425 S. Polk Street. This is just west of U.S. 67 and east of Kiest Park in Dallas.

When officers got to the scene, they found Zarea Kesha Lanell Dixon, a 25-year-old Black woman, dead inside her residence. Police say "homicidal violence" caused her death. Specifics regarding how it happened haven't been provided.

