Missing 25-year-old woman found dead in Dallas, husband arrested

DALLAS — A missing 25-year-old woman was found dead in Dallas, and her husband was arrested on a murder charge, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Kyaira Nicole Williams had gone missing Monday evening in far northeast Dallas.

On Wednesday, her husband, Brannon Williams, 26, was arrested in the case, police said.

Authorities on Tuesday had issued a CLEAR Alert as they tried to find Kyaira Williams.

The CLEAR Alert was later cancelled, and police found Williams dead shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday along Interstate 45 in southeast Dallas, police said.

Williams was beneath a freeway bridge, between Simpson Stuart Road and Texas Loop 12. She had been shot multiple times, according to police.

Police said the investigation led detectives to Williams' husband. Brannon Williams, on Wednesday, was taken to the Dallas County jail, where his bond was set at $250,000.

Police have not released more information about Brannon Williams' involvement in the case.

On Tuesday, Dallas police said a CLEAR Alert was issued for Kyaira Williams because they believed she posed a credible threat to her own health and safety.

CLEAR Alerts, or Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert, was created by 2019 Texas legislation, and was "designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens" and is issued to help law enforcement in "finding and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects."

WFAA crews on Tuesday were on the scene near Cedardale at Bonnie View, not far from where Williams' body was found, where it appeared law enforcement was conducting a search.