1-year-old child hit and killed by car in Fort Worth apartment parking lot

Alimu Kangirlio was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. He was going to turn 2 in October.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A one-year-old child was hit and killed by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Fort Worth on Tuesday, police said.

Alimu Kangirlio was identified as the victim, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office. He was going to turn 2 in October.

Police said the child's mother told officers that her son was hit by a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Trail in west Fort Worth.

The person who was driving the vehicle then took the mother and her son to a hospital, where the child died, police said.

Police said traffic detectives are still investigating the case. More information was not released.

Kids and Car Safety, an advocacy group for raising awareness for vehicle safety involving children, sent a news release about the incident. The release didn't provide many details about what happened, but it warned that "thousands of children are hurt or killed because a driver moving forward or backward very slowly didn't see them in the area directly in front or behind a vehicle."