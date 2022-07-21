Fort Worth teen donates barrel racing event funds to Uvalde families

Brooklyn Ragan, 14, organized a barrel racing contest and raised $3,000 for Uvalde families impacted by the deadly school shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — More financial help is on the way to the victims' families of the mass shooting in Uvalde thanks for the fundraiser put on by a Fort Worth teenager.

Brooklyn Ragan, 14, decided to organize an event centered around a barrel racing contest to raise funds she could donate.

It was the biggest task Ragan has set out to do, which she and her mom consider a success.

The fundraiser centered around people who love to ride horses, but everyone was invited to join in.

Ragan raised $3,000 from the event. Thanks to other horseback enthusiasts and sponsors like the North Texas High School Rodeo Association, the National Barrel Horse Association, WE Consignment & Training and On The Square Trading Company, the event was a success.

Ragan also had the support of her mother, who gave her a lot of guidance during the planning stages.

You would never know that Ragan has been through a lot in her young life.

Her biggest triumph was surviving being bullied at school at the age of 9, which almost cost her everything.

"They bullied me into wanting to commit suicide," said Ragan. "And it was a really hard time for me. I was only 9 years old. I felt like I had no one. I felt like I was alone."

But the loneliness went away thanks to her horses.