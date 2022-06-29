McDonald's across Texas raise more than $250K for Uvalde community

SAN ANTONIO — McDonald's across Texas have raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community following the Robb Elementary tragedy in May.
Related story: Texas McDonald's restaurants to donate some Thursday lunchtime proceeds to Uvalde victims
McDonald's owners and operators in Texas donated ten percent of their lunchtime sales on June 23 to both the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Ronald McDonald House Charities in San Antonio, according to a statement.
“I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy,” said Manuel Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up.”
On May 24, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary and killed 19 students and two teachers.
The Robb School Memorial Fund was created after the shooting to help those who had been impacted by the tragedy in Uvalde. RMHC is continuing to serve the Uvalde community as they grieve the loss of life.
Here are some other companies that have given back to the Uvalde community.
'Something has to be done': Houston Texans donate $400,000 to Uvalde families, speak out on gun violence
Related story: How to help families, survivors of Texas school shooting
Related story: Resources for people affected by the Uvalde school shooting