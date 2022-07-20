"The fact that their child passed the STAAR means very little to a parent that has lost their child to suicide or a school shooting," board members said in a letter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

"How many more students must die for TEA to prioritize student mental health?"

That is a question the Calallen ISD Board of Trustees asked the Commissioner of Education, Mike Morath, in a letter to Texas Education Agency (TEA) legislators. The letter, dated June 13 and released by the district on July 19, was written in the wake of the Uvalde massacre where 19 students and 2 teachers were killed by a gunman.

The Calallen ISD board wants a complete re-evaluation of the priorities in the Texas education system, the letter states, specifically moving funds away from standardized testing to help with student mental health and teacher retention.

"Texas children are suffering, while TEA continues to push forward with a technology and data drive agenda," the letter states.

Texas officials signed four-year agreements totaling $388 million with two companies to develop and administer its controversial State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exams for public school students until 2024. The Calallen board said that money can be better spent elsewhere.

"All schools need more licensed therapists, support staff and education for our teachers," the letter said. "The fact that their child passed the STAAR means very little to a parent that has lost their child to suicide or a school shooting."

In June 2022, Texas leaders announced that they have agreed to dedicate $105.5 million in state funds to boost school safety and mental health services following the Uvalde massacre, according to a report by the Texas Tribune. Half of that money will go toward bulletproof shields for officers.

"These impersonal priorities remove the very thing our children need the most- personal connections and relationships," the letter said.

"We cannot stand by any longer and continue to accept the projected path of Texas education. The Texas education system needs to be restructured with a new focus on student health, a return to community decision-making and correcting teachers salaries. Texas students deserve better."

Read the letter in full below.

