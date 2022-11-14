Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift

Police said in a statement that Eddie Tellez claimed to have work a few hours during his shift. Security footage allegedly shows him leaving after 20 minutes.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard.

FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a complaint about then-officer Eddie Tellez in July.

During the investigation, they allegedly found an invoice from Tellez saying he worked security for around four hours. Security camera footage showed him working for about 20 minutes.

Fort Worth police said Tellez lied about his shift when he was confronted by the employer he was working with. They said he claimed to work for four hours, but left early for a family emergency. He later admitted to lying about his shift and the emergency, according to FWPD.

"After a thorough review of the administrative investigation, Chief Noakes determined that Officer Tellez violated multiple FWPD policies and terminated his employment with the department," the department said in the statement. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior."

According to FWPD, Eddie Tellez was with the department for five years and was assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Other local news: