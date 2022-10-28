Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, department says

This is the second Fort Worth police officer fired in two days.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he was drinking on the job, officials said.

The Fort Worth Police Department fired Lieutenant Richard Perez on Thursday after an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit back in May that "Perez consumed alcohol while he was on-duty."

Police said its Internal Affairs Unit immediately began investigating the allegation and found alcoholic beverages in Perez’s assigned work space. Police officials also said they determined Perez had driven a city vehicle after consuming alcohol.

Perez was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers during the course of the investigation, police said.

Police said Chief Noakes determined that Perez violated multiple department policies and terminated his employment. Perez had been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 15 years and was assigned to the Support Services Division.

"The Fort Worth Police Department will continue to hold employees accountable who do not meet the standards expected of a Fort Worth Police Officer and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community," FWPD said in an email statement.

Perez's firing is the department's second in back-to-back days. FWPD announced on Thursday that the department had fired different officer on Wednesday, this time citing an off-duty domestic violence incident from June.