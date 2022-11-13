Missing 13-year-old last seen in west Fort Worth, police say

Police say Israel Ethan Hernandez was last on Santa Monica Drive at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are calling for help to look for a teenage boy that was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Hernandez is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. Before he went missing, he was wearing a white t-shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to called 911 or the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.