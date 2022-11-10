TCU-Texas locked in a defensive slugfest through one half in game airing on WFAA

TCU squandered four opportunities to start possessions in Texas territory

AUSTIN, Texas — It's 3-0 at halftime in Austin, as the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs lead the No. 18 Texas Longhorns, in the game of the week in the Big 12.

3-0. At halftime.

This really is the Gary Patterson Bowl.

Both defenses have been suffocating through the first 30 minutes. TCU's offense had four consecutive possessions start in Texas territory, and wound up with zero points to show for those possessions, as the Longhorns defense stood tall time and again, sacking Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan, and even blocking a field goal attempt from TCU's Griffin Kell.

Ultimately, the Frogs would find the scoreboard late in the second quarter, as Kell hit a 34-yard field goal to establish the 3-0 halftime margin.

Texas's offense didn't have as many great chances in the first half, but still showed little ability to move the football with any consistency. Quinn Ewers completed just four of his 14 first half attempts for a meager 39 yards. He also threw an interception to Tre'vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Perhaps most indicative of the stifling defense we've seen in Austin so far today? The total yardage for both teams. TCU has just 68 yards at halftime. Texas has just 72.

Texas has the ball to begin the second half.