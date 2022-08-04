Drunk driver hits Fort Worth police car, forces officer into tree, officials say

The officer was trapped in the vehicle, needed to be extracted by medical and fire personnel and was transported to the hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police have arrested a man after he drunkenly hit an officer's car, which forced the patrol vehicle into a tree, the department said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said an officer was responding at approximately 11:17 p.m. Wednesday to assist another officer with an unrelated foot pursuit.

On the way to the scene, the officer was traveling westbound in the 3700 block of East Lancaster Avenue and was hit by another vehicle while passing its passenger side. The collision forced the patrol vehicle off to the right side of the road and hit a tree, trapping the officer inside the vehicle, police said.

Additional Fort Worth officers were following the patrol unit at the time of the crash and called for help from the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel.

The officer was removed from the vehicle and sent to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect in the crash fled the scene, but officers located the vehicle a short distance away, police said.

The FWPD said officers saw signs of intoxication and gave the man a field sobriety test. Police determined the man was intoxicated and placed him under arrest for "Intoxication Assault and Leaving the Scene of an Accident."

The suspect, who was not identified by police other than being an adult male, was taken to Fort Worth City Jail for further investigation, police said.