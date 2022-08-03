25-year-old man dies after being set on fire at gas station by girlfriend, Arlington police say

On July 18, 2022, Arlington police officers responded to a gas station in the 1900 block E. Mayfield Road after receiving multiple 911 calls that a man was on fire.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man who was set on fire during a domestic violence incident in July has died from his injuries, the Arlington Police Department (APD) announced Wednesday.

The woman accused in the 25-year-old victim’s death will now face a charge of murder, APD said.

On July 18, 2022, Arlington police officers responded to a gas station in the 1900 block E. Mayfield Road after receiving multiple 911 calls that a man was on fire.

When first responders arrived on scene, bystanders had put out the fire using extinguishers. The victim, a 25-year-old man, suffered burns across most of his body. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

After talking with witnesses at the scene and reviewing video evidence, officers determined the victim arrived at the gas station in a Jeep with his girlfriend, identified as 24-year-old Breana Johnson.

Police said the couple had been arguing when Johnson pumped gasoline into the backseat of the Jeep where the victim was sitting and intentionally ignited it.

The victim exited the vehicle engulfed in flames, and Johnson got back into the Jeep and drove away from the scene, police said.

A search warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest, and officers took her into custody the following day on one count of aggravated assault.

Now, with the victim’s death, APD said Johnson’s charges have been upgraded to murder and she is currently being held at the Tarrant County jail.