Suspect dies after deadly shooting, SWAT situation in northeast Dallas

DALLAS — A suspect has died after a deadly shooting and then a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas, police said.
The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road, north of the LBJ Freeway. Police said the gunman had barricaded himself in one of the apartments after shooting a woman and her teen daughter.
Officers got a call about the shooting at about 12:45 a.m.
According to police, the mother died in a hospital and her daughter was undergoing surgery at another hospital.
Police said the victim's son was also present during the shooting, but he wasn't hurt. The son was out of the apartment and with officers at the scene.
At this time, no one involved has been identified and there's no information on what led up to the shooting.
Note: This story will be updated when more information is available.
