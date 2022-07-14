Suspect dies after deadly shooting, SWAT situation in northeast Dallas

Police say a woman was killed and her teen daughter was shot in an apartment overnight. The alleged gunman barricaded himself in the apartment for hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — A suspect has died after a deadly shooting and then a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas, police said.

The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road, north of the LBJ Freeway. Police said the gunman had barricaded himself in one of the apartments after shooting a woman and her teen daughter.

Officers got a call about the shooting at about 12:45 a.m.

According to police, the mother died in a hospital and her daughter was undergoing surgery at another hospital.

Police said the victim's son was also present during the shooting, but he wasn't hurt. The son was out of the apartment and with officers at the scene.

At this time, no one involved has been identified and there's no information on what led up to the shooting.

Note: This story will be updated when more information is available.

Huge Dallas PD/SWAT presence on Audalia in Lake Highlands.



PD said a man showed up to apartment, shot woman and her daughter.



Woman died at hospital, 14 yo daughter in surgery. Her young son was unharmed.



SWAT getting set to enter apt to see if shooter is still inside.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/1n31ibuE2s — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) July 14, 2022

#Breaking Dallas Police on scene at a north Dallas apartment complex where a gunman has shot a woman and a juvenile. The woman has died and a juvenile girl is in stable condition at the hospital. Dallas SWAT en route to the scene. pic.twitter.com/U0UhTgXO3C — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 14, 2022