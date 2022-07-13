National Speaker in Fort Worth helping tackle Gun Violence

Dr. Javar Godfrey addresses the thoughts, triggers and trauma of gun violence known as the triple threat.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth pastor is teaming up with a city councilman to help put an end gun violence in Cowtown by addressing some of the issues that lead to it, especially among young people.

People of all ages across North Texas are invited to attend a Youth Rally called Rise, Grind & Shine. The rally begins at noon at Morningside Middle School at 2751 Mississippi Ave. in Fort Worth. Councilman Chris Nettles will also be in attendance.

The keynote speaker for the rally is Dr. Javar Godfrey. He is a nationally sought-after motivational trainer skilled at addressing issues that plague troubled communities and neighborhoods.

Godfrey will focus on training people on how to deal with what he calls the triple threat. He believes in identifying thoughts, triggers and trauma for people to make educated decisions that will benefit them, even in the most controversial situations.