MayahStrong | Final Uvalde shooting survivor discharged from San Antonio hospital

UVALDE, Texas — The 10-year-old Uvalde victim who remained in the hospital for more than two months after being injured in the school shooting walked out of the hospital Friday with nothing less than a smile on her face.
Mayah Zamora went into University Health San Antonio on May 24 in critical condition. Over time, her health gradually improved as she was upgraded to fair condition in the middle of June and good condition by the end of June.
She remained the only Uvalde shooting patient at University Health after the gunman's grandmother was released after she was shot in the face by her grandson before he committed the horrific attack at Robb Elementary School.
Mayah walked out of the hospital Friday like the true hero she is. Staff members filled the hallways chanting, "Mayah!" "Mayah!" "Mayah!"
As they cheered her to the exit doors of the hospital, she handed out single stem roses to dozens of nurses and staff members, which were provided by H-E-B, the hospital said.
"She is our hero and we can't wait to see all she accomplishes in the future," the hospital tweeted.
Mayah walked out with a cast on her arm but that didn't stop her from posing and taking pictures with those happy to see her heading home.
According to a GoFundMe that was organized by Mayah's family, the 10-year-old underwent numerous surgery to recover from her injuries sustained during the mass shooting. The page said the donations collected will not only go to her hospital bills but also to her mental health/trauma treatment.
So far, the family raised more than $100,000.
Twenty-one people, including 19 students, lost their lives during the Robb Elementary school shooting.
Who were the victims?
- Eva Mireles, 44, was one of the first victims identified in the Uvalde school shooting. She was a fourth-grade teacher.
- Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, was a third-grader at Robb Elementary. Her cousin, Jackie, was also killed in the shooting.
- Xavier Lopez, 10, had been eagerly awaiting a summer of swimming.
- Layla Salazar, 11, loved to swim and dance to Tik Tok videos.
- Uziyah Garcia, 8, was among those killed.
- Rogelio Torres, 10, was killed in the shooting.
- Eliahna García, 9, died in the shooting.
- Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10, also was killed and her aunt noted Naveah’s first name is Heaven spelled backward. Her cousin, Jailah, was also killed in the shooting.
- Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10, was looking forward to her last softball game of the season before she was killed Tuesday.
- Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, was among the victims. She was Naveah's cousin.
- Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, was helpful around the house and loved his younger siblings. Jose loved baseball and video games and “was always full of energy.”
- Amerie Jo Garza, 10, was a happy child who made the honor roll and loved to paint, draw and work in clay.
- Maranda Mathis, 11, was “very loving and very talkative.”
- Alithia Ramirez, 10, was among the victims.
- Irma Garcia, 48, was also killed in the shooting. She taught at the school for 23 years. According to reports, she died while shielding her students from the shooter.
- Jackie Cazares, 9, was killed in her classroom. She was with a group of five girls, including her second cousin, Annabelle Rodriguez.
- Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, loved school and was killed in the shooting.
- Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, was also killed in the shooting.
- Tess Marie Mata, 10, loved TikTok dance videos, Ariana Grande, the Houston Astros, and having her hair curled.
- Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10, recently made the honor roll with all As and received a good citizen award.
- Maite Rodriguez, 10, especially liked physical education, and after she died, her teacher texted her mother to say she was highly competitive at kickball and ran faster than all the boys.