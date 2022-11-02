One year ago, a West African Banded Cobra went missing in Grand Prairie. It's yet to be found.

In February, police arrested a man for illegally releasing the highly-venomous snake.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — On Aug. 4, 2021, Grand Prairie Animal Services issued a warning to the public: there was a venomous snake on the loose.

The West African Banded Cobra went missing from a home off Cherry Street and the snake's owner, Lawrence Matl, was arrested in February.

One year later? Still unaccounted for.

Officers arrested Matl on a warrant for allegedly violating Parks and Wildlife Code 43.853, a Class A Misdemeanor that involves illegally releasing a specific type of snake.

Animal experts told WFAA in February upon the news of Matl's arrest that the likelihood of the snake still being in the area, or even alive, is significantly less than it was when it was first reported missing. Freezing temperatures and the unknowns of whether the snake was able to find shelter are factors.

”This is an extremely shy animal. They’re not considered aggressive towards humans. They’re not afraid of people. If this animal has a choice, it will hide and stay hidden as long as possible,” Tommy Owens, zoological manager of ectotherms at Dallas Zoo, said in February.

The missing slithery serpent garnered a plethora of questions, including whether the snake could reproduce asexually or crossbreed with another snake. Laura Wandel, a representative from the Dallas Zoo, eased those worries.

Wandel said it's improbable that this particular cobra will reproduce copies of itself unless there's another one to mate with.

"There have been cases of asexual reproduction in some snake species, but a single cobra on its own is incredibly unlikely to reproduce just spontaneously."

When asked about crossbreeding, Wandel said that's highly unlikely too.

"There are some cases where snakes in the same family may interbreed or crossbreed, but there needs to be another cobra for this one to reproduce."

Neighbors on Cherry Street told WFAA in February that they continue to keep snake traps near their homes.

And honestly, we don't blame you. It's not every day you see a story about a cobra going on the loose ... unless it's Aug. 4, and you live in Dallas.