Former Keller ISD band director indicted on 8 counts of child indecency

Allegations against Jedidiah Maus, 36, spanned several years at two Keller ISD middle schools.

KELLER, Texas — A former Keller ISD band director has been indicted on eight counts of indecency with a child following allegations that spanned several years at two different middle schools.

Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced on Thursday that a grand jury had returned the indictments against Jedidiah Maus, 36.

The indictments came after more allegations were brought against Maus earlier this month. The Keller Police Department said on March 2 that it had filed charges that included 17 counts of child indecency, two counts of indecent exposure, and improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Maus was first arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, on three counts of child indecency from alleged incidents that involved three students at Bear Creek Intermediate School.

According to court documents, the investigation began in September 2021 after police were notified that the 36-year-old allegedly exposed himself to a student in a bathroom at the school.

Keller police said since the initial charges, additional victims have come forward by contacting a tip line that was set up after Maus' arrest. The new alleged acts involving Maus span several years.

According to the latest arrest affidavit, parents and victims who called the tip line reported incidents as far back as the 2015-2016 school year, and as recent as September 2021.

Several victims reported Maus exposed himself to them while they were in seventh and eighth grades in a student bathroom near the band hall at Keller Middle School, according to documents.

Maus was arrested again in January 2022.

Keller ISD said it "shall continue to fully cooperate with the authorities’ investigation" of the district's former band director.